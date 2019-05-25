× Police investigating fatal accident overnight in East St. Louis

COLLINSVILLE, Il. – Illinois State Police have confirmed that an unidentified black male was hit and killed by a car in East St. Louis overnight.

The East St. Louis Police Department responded to the area of Mississippi Avenue near Liberty Street, where they found the body of a man who was struck by a car.

The Illinois State Police are currently investigating but believe they are looking for a silver Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a Missouri temporary registration license plate.

The Dodge Charger is last known to be traveling southbound on Falling Springs Road in Sauget, Il.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124.