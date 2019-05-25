Mylar balloons cause power outage in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Il. - Ameren has confirmed that Mylar balloons hit an Ameren power line overnight causing a power outage.

80 customers in Germantown, Il. and Albers, Il. were affected by the outage.

Ameren continues to caution people against releasing the Mylar balloons into the sky.

The balloons will eventually deflate and come down, possibly landing on power lines and causing outages.

Ameren advises those with balloons to punch a hole in them and dispose of them properly after use.