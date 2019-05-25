Mylar balloons cause power outage in Illinois

Posted 4:49 pm, May 25, 2019, by

GERMANTOWN, Il. - Ameren has confirmed that Mylar balloons hit an Ameren power line overnight causing a power outage.

80 customers in Germantown, Il. and Albers, Il. were affected by the outage.

Ameren continues to caution people against releasing the Mylar balloons into the sky.

The balloons will eventually deflate and come down, possibly landing on power lines and causing outages.

Ameren advises those with balloons to punch a hole in them and dispose of them properly after use.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.