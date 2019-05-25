Gunmen shoot up jewelry store in attempted robbery

ST. LOUIS – Saturday afternoon around 3:45 pm two gunmen attempted to enter the Robinson Jewelry store on Chippewa Street in south St. Louis. The clerks in the store did not buzz the men into the store, and they opened fire on the employees from outside the store.

The employees returned fire.

According to police, no one was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

An investigation is being conducted by the St. Louis police department.