Emotional vigil held for man killed on MetroLink train

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Family and friends came together Saturday night for an emotional vigil to remember a Riverview man who was shot and killed earlier this week on a Metrolink train in Pagedale,

The vigil for 23-year-old Omar Martin happened on Jeffrey Drive just off Chambers Road.

Omar lived at a home there before his killing.

Family members are still heartbroken and in shock over the tragedy.

Martin was shot and killed on board a MetroLink train about 11:45 am Wednesday morning.

Many people at the vigil were wearing purple, Omar`s favorite color.

His nickname 'Cali' was lit up; his parents among those there.

Omar`s sister is struggling with the loss, “It just don`t feel right. It don`t feel right at all. My brother not gone, he`s right here with us,” said Dave`ya Martin.

St. Louis County Police say Omar and another man got into an argument while on board an eastbound MetroLink train.

Martin`s family tells Fox 2/News 11 the other man accused Omar of owing him money which his family says was false.

We`re told the two men did not know each other.

Martin`s family says at some point the argument turned physical.

Investigators say the train came to a stop in Pagedale at the St. Charles Rock Road station.

As the train was stopped, authorities tell us the man who was in the altercation with Martin with pulled out a gun and shot Omar.

Martin was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The shooter ran away.

“The hardest part is everything- just it being real, it don`t feel real,” said Johntez Brown, one of Omar`s close friends.

Candles were lit for Omar and several people got tattoos in honor of him with the letter 'O' and a king crown.

A tribute card was also signed.

A young man whose life was cut short...now missed by many.

“We`re not gonna rest til the case is closed, til we know everything is taken care of,” said Dave`ya.

County Police officials tell us the investigation is progressing but at this point, nobody is in custody.

Authorities are asking anyone who was on the train when the incident happened to contact authorities with any information.

A MetroLink spokesperson also tells us she does not know if surveillance video may have shown the shooting take place.