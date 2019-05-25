Bodies found in submerged Portage Des Souix car identified as missing adults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Crews in Portage Des Sioux pulled a car from the Mississippi River near on Friday. The Metro West Dive Team removed the submerged car at Hideaway Harbor around 1:30 a.m. Two bodies were found inside.

The bodies have been identified as John Reinhardt, 20, and Caitlin Frangel, 19, of Hazelwood, Missouri. They were last seen Monday, May 13th at the Mobile station located at 6025 Howdershell Road. Police and family members were asking for the public's help to find them after they disappeared.

No foul play is suspected in these deaths. Investigators believe that their vehicle drove into flood waters a few days ago. It was not seen until the waters receded.

"When the State Highway Patrol, this morning, very early, they stated it had not been barricaded and that that was going to be rectified immediately. I didn't want anyone else to go through what I have gone through. I don't want anyone else loving loved ones. I can't bear it," said mother Diane Reinhardt.

Barricades have just gone up on Sioux Drive warning people of the danger which is just right around that curve.