Weather Kid of the Week: Freddie Garris III

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Freddie Garris III is a 5th grader and just recently attended Montessori Children’s House in Godfrey, IL. According to his mother, Freddie checks the weather every morning and is very interested in storms and tornadoes. He plays many outdoor sports so he is always checking the weather to make sure he is able to go out and play. Freddie Garris III is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here: (http://fox2now.upickem.net/engine/Registration.aspx?contestid=401268)