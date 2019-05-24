Freddie Garris III is a 5th grader and just recently attended Montessori Children’s House in Godfrey, IL. According to his mother, Freddie checks the weather every morning and is very interested in storms and tornadoes. He plays many outdoor sports so he is always checking the weather to make sure he is able to go out and play. Freddie Garris III is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here: (http://fox2now.upickem.net/engine/Registration.aspx?contestid=401268)
Weather Kid of the Week: Freddie Garris III
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Jake Lowery
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Blake Lane
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Greyson Schaaf
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Kaliyah Allen
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Sarah Taylor
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Kylee Million
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Austin Coleman
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Beau Jean Belz
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Matthew Tate
-
8-year-old makes history with ‘superhero’ bionic arm
-
-
Alabama readies for Trump visit Friday and severe weather Saturday
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Hallee Inman
-
Battle against mosquitoes already underway across St. Louis