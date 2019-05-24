× ‘We Want the Cup’ Watch Parties at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Cheer on the Boys in Blue with FOX 2 and KPLR 11 at the biggest watch party in town! Each watch party starts two hours prior to puck drop during the Series at Ballpark Village. The playoff energy has been so incredible inside that we are bringing the party outside too!

Catch all games on the 40’ screen in Fox Sports Midwest Live! or join the fun in the expanded viewing party on the parking lot of BPV, featuring a 15-foot outdoor LED screen! Games, food, drinks and arena-like experiences in store for fans, both inside and out at the entertainment destination of St. Louis, Ballpark Village.