ST. LOUIS - The Mississippi River is expected to crest in Winfield, Missouri, at around midnight Friday night.

The 34.92-foot crest from April was enough water to overtop the Winfield Main Levee, and that levee currently has a massive breach that is about 300 feet long and eight feet deep.

The Friday night crest is projected to reach 35 feet, which would make it the sixth highest level on record.

An emergency alert advised most people in the area to evacuate if they haven't yet.