Gun owners in Illinois now have a new way to certify their licenses in the state.

There is a new way for gun owners in Illinois to certify their licenses in the state.

In order to get certified you can just head to the Illinois State Police website.

The ‘Firearm Dealer License Certification Act’ requires each licensee to file a copy of their license and a sworn affidavit indicating that the license is valid.

Come July a person cannot sell, lease, or transfer a gun to anyone without a valid certificate.

Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker signed the state statute into law back in January.

