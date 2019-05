Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burger king wants to eat up your student loans!

The fast food chain has a new program dubbed "Whopper Loans" which runs through June 6th.

All you have to do is make a purchase on the mobile app and submit your monthly student loan payment. Twice a week, the company will give out up to $500 to 150 lucky customers.

If you're craving a whopper with a side of savings, head to Burger King's website for a chance to win.