Blues will host Stanley Cup Final watch parties at Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS – When the Blues take on the Bruins in Boston for Stanley Cup Final games, the party will still go on at Enterprise Center.

The team will be hosting watch parties for every road game where fans can watch the game on the arena’s video board in a home-game-like atmosphere.

Admission is $10 for the general public or $5 for Blues Season Ticket holders. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Blues for Kids Foundation. General admission tickets can only be purchased online and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

The Bruins have home ice advantage for the series, so away games will be Monday, May 27, Wednesday, May 29, Thursday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 12.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for each game and fans can expect:

Full in-game production including opening videos, goal celebrations, etc.

Intermission games

Celebrity appearances

Live Music

Inflatables and Lawn Games

Happy Hour specially-priced food & beverage items

Buy tickets here: https://www.nhl.com/blues/fans/scf-watch-parties

Ballpark Village will also be hosting watch parties for every game. Clark Street will be shut down and a 15-foot LED screen will be installed on the street so passersby can watch the game too!