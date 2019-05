× Toddler struck by car in south St. Louis; driver not in custody

ST. LOUIS – A 3-year-old child was struck by a hit and run driver Thursday evening.

The accident happened just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Osage Street and California Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

The child was rushed to a hospital and said to be in critical condition.

Police said the driver was not in custody. Authorities have not released a description of the vehicle.