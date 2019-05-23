× Student arrested over threat at Washington High School

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A 15-year-old Washington High School student is in police custody after a threat was discovered Thursday morning in a campus bathroom.

According to a spokesperson with the Washington Police Department, law enforcement was notified shortly after 8 a.m. that threatening writing was left in a stall.

The building was placed on lockout as a result and local authorities requested assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and St. Louis Airport Police.

Authorities checked the building with minimal disruption to students and faculty, police said.

Police remained on campus until the students were released at noon.

A student was identified and interviewed about the writing. The student admitted to writing the threat and was arrested.

Juvenile authorities were notified. The student has not been formally charged.