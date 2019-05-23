Residents surprised to learn of murder investigation next to neighborhood school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a murder that happened Thursday in front of a south city high school.

Police received reports of gunshots on Hartford Street in front of Roosevelt High School around 4:50 a.m. Officers arrived to find the body of a woman in her late teens or early 20s. She’d been shot several times.

Kevin Bradford lives next door to the school. He didn’t know about the shooting until we told him.

“It’s just crazy because this is like a school. It’s a safe environment for kids to just be here—be teenagers—just be here. They shouldn’t have to worry about this,” he said.

Bradford was one of eight neighbors we spoke with who heard nothing.

“I was shocked when you told me,” he said.

Another neighbor, Pamela Edwards Moore, thinks it’s possible no one heard anything over last night’s storm.

“I’m just shocked,” she said. “It makes me have to look out a little bit more.” St. Louis school security officers made regular rounds while we were out. Roosevelt High School had no comment. The principal wouldn’t even answer whether the murder investigation affected any classes. No signs of the homicide investigation remained later in the morning.

“My granddaughter gets off the bus right off the corner, so I guess we’re blessed it didn’t happen during that time,” said Edwards Moore.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.