PICTURES: Sammy Hagar and The Circle with Vince Neil

Reports of bad weather forced a one-day delay in the concert, but Red Rocker aficionados will make the effort no matter what and took the delay in stride. It was a KSHE classic rock kind of evening with Sammy Hagar and The Circle – featuring original Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson – playing songs from Sammy’s four and a half decades musical career. Vince Neil, formerly of Mötley Crüe, opened the show to thousands of appreciative, hard rocking fans.
