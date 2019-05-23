Mid-Missouri may get more severe storms Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service reports that mid-Missouri may be in store for more storms Thursday afternoon and evening. They say there is a better chance for severe weather Friday afternoon through Friday night. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds.

Meteorologist Chris Higgins says the forecast for St. Louis is milder. He says rain and storms are fading fast now. Spot showers will linger for a few hours Thursday morning. Skies will be partly cloudy at times this afternoon and temps will warm back into the lower 80's. A few spot thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon. Those should die off after sunset. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

See the current weather radar here.

