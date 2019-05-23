× Man confesses to cold case double murder from 2002

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — A murder case that went cold is finally solved after a man confessed to killing two men in Paulding County in 2002.

Andrew John Shadrix, 44, confessed Wednesday to fatally shooting 21-year-old Shad Andrew English and 19-year-old Dennis Jeffrey Jackson in September of 2002.

According to police, on September 15, 2002, Atlanta Police and Fire departments responded to a vehicle fire on I-20 in west Atlanta. After the fire was extinguished, officers later found two badly burned bodies in the trunk of the vehicle.

An autopsy revealed English and Jackson had been fatally shot. Investigators say the fatal shootings were drug-related.

Police were unable to determine who committed the murders and the case eventually went cold.

The case was revisited in early 2018 and after a lengthy investigation, Shadrix confessed to the murders.