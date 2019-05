Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Both directions of Interstate 55 at Loughborough are now reopened after rising flood waters on the highway.

According to MoDOT, the northbound lanes were closed until about 5:00 a.m. while the southbound lanes reopened at 6:00 a.m.

141 is closed in both directions at I-44. MoDOT said the closure is expected to last until about 7:00 a.m.

EMERGENCY VEHICLES

MO 141 NB AT I-44

2 RIGHT LANES CLOSED

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 7:06 AM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) May 23, 2019

All lanes of northbound and southbound I-55 are closed at Loughborough and at Union because of flooding. Northbound and southbound 141 is closed at I-44 due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/K4sPpxAozU — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) May 23, 2019