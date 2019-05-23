Hundreds of St. Louis residents dealing with flooding, MSD taking responsibility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - The Metropolitan Sewer District said they believe 500 to 600 homes are dealing with flooding in south St. Louis after a pump station on the River Des Peres experienced a power outage. MSD staff said the station was struck by lightning.

People who live in one of the neighborhoods near I-55 and Carondelet said they woke up in the middle of night to find their basements flooding. Many neighbors spent the day trying to clean up the water and place all of their ruined items on the street curb.

Staff with MSD said people who are experiencing flooding should contact them immediately to inform them about the issue. MSD staff told FOX 2 it will be taking responsibility for what happened. Staff said they've had insurance investigators out all day surveying the damage.