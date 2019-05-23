Blues to be honored with ‘Show Me Downtown’ Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – While the St. Louis Blues have moved the puck forward to progress to the Stanley Cup Final, it's their work behind the scenes gaining recognition.

"We recognize how much the Blues mean to this city," says Chris Zimmerman, President and CEO of the St. Louis Blues. "But we realize we have a role to help strengthen and broaden our community."

The Blues' fourth line has been the lynchpin of this Stanley Cup run. And the team's Levee Stone Award at the upcoming Show Me Downtown event June 27 is something Downtown STL, Inc. wants to celebrate. The night's theme -- "An Evening in Blue."

"One of the highlights of the event is to present the Levee Stone Award, which is something we do every year and have done since 1971, and the award has been given to an individual or entity that has had a significant and lasting impact on Downtown St. Louis," says Missy Kelley, President & CEO of Downtown STL. "This year we selected the St. Louis Blues. The day I called Chris Zimmerman and said 'We'd like to give you this award, the Blues were dead last in the division. The award isn't about the performance of the team but the leadership the team took in redeveloping this Enterprise Center because it has such a significant impact on downtown St. Louis and our economy."

Now a 25-year-old building with over 37 million guests through the doors in that time, Enterprise Center's recent infrastructure improvements are in line with Downtown STL, Inc.'s celebration of growth and momentum in downtown St. Louis.

"What we really think about is the impact the building has on the community," says Zimmerman. "Certainly over the last three or four years, we have been reimagining and reinventing this building and it's come with help from the city and now support from the state and all of this is to bring in the best events beyond Blues games, everything we're doing to keep the building up to date is a critical thing of making that work."

"And those great things don't have to be on the scale of redeveloping a building," says Kelley. "It can be art you create, a community you help lead. We have a call for nominations and hear from others on who they believe demonstrate STL Made in downtown St. Louis."