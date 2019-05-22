Warrenton police looking for missing mother and son

WARRENTON, MO – Warrenton police have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing mother and son. They have been missing since 5:00pm on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Flora B. Sullivan, 89, and Donald E. Sullivan, 64, were last seen at the address of 28 Primrose Ct. in Warrenton. They may be with Donald’s sister, Danita Lopsteich, traveling in a red Dodge Caravan or a green Ford Focus station wagon. The registration is unknown for either vehicle.

Flora Sullivan is described as 5’1”, 130 lbs, with grey hair, brown eyes. She has early onset of Dementia and is known to have lapses in memory.

Donald Sullivan is 5’ 2”, 145lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has known mental disability.

Anyone having any information related to this case should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Warrenton Police Department at 636-456-3535.