Warrenton police looking for missing mother and son

Posted 3:03 pm, May 22, 2019, by

Flora Sullivan and Donald Sullivan

WARRENTON, MO –  Warrenton police have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing mother and son. They have been missing since 5:00pm on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Flora B. Sullivan, 89, and Donald E. Sullivan, 64, were last seen at the address of 28 Primrose Ct. in Warrenton. They may be with Donald’s sister, Danita Lopsteich, traveling in a red Dodge Caravan or a green Ford Focus station wagon. The registration is unknown for either vehicle.

Flora Sullivan is described as 5’1”, 130 lbs, with grey hair, brown eyes. She has early onset of Dementia and is known to have lapses in memory.

Donald Sullivan is 5’ 2”, 145lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has known mental disability.

Anyone having any information related to this case should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Warrenton Police Department at 636-456-3535.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.