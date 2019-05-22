USPS begins testing self-driving mail delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We may be one step closer to having our mail delivered by robots.

The U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday started a two-week test transporting mail across three Southwestern states using self-driving trucks, a step forward in the effort to commercialize autonomous vehicle technology for hauling freight.

The autonomous vehicles are being used on the long-haul route between Phoenix and Dallas. A camera system allows the self-driving trucks to see more than 32-hundred feet ahead.

The postal service is looking for ways to cut costs after several years of losing money due to declines in letter volume.