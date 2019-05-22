Tree companies slammed after another round of severe storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- The heavy rain and wind Tuesday night took its toll on many trees across the region. Old trees can be quite dangerous in heavy storms, especially dead ones. Crews have to be very careful on how they go about taking down these trees because the ground is so saturated right now.

Experts explain the taller a tree gets the more it weighs which increases the chances that it could cause a significant amount of damage if it falls. Many tree companies say they have been extremely busy cleaning up all the downed limbs and trees area-wide.

The recent weather has many homeowners who are worried about their own troublesome trees booking appointments. Professionals say if you want to get a tree removed it’s a good idea to get at least three bids and make sure the company you use is licensed and bonded.

Sometimes a tree that looks perfectly healthy can still be dangerous, so if you have concerns have a professional come check it out.

St. Louis County said they only had one down tree reported Tuesday. Ballwin Public Works said they only had two reports of downed trees, one of which landed on a road and the other fell on a sidewalk.