‘The Voice’ crowns its latest winner

The winner of Season 16 of “The Voice” was announced Tuesday, and it was a big night for a new kid on the block.

Maelyn Jarmon took the title and delivered a win for the team of brand new coach John Legend.

Jarmon, who hails from Frisco, Texas, beat out Gyth Rigdon of DeRidder, Louisiana, the runner-up.

“Maelyn, I’m just so grateful I got to work with you all this time,” Legend said to Jarmon before the winner was announced. “You could have chosen any of us to coach you, and you chose me, and it’s been such a wonderful, wonderful thrilling experience to work with you. Thank you.”

Rigdon was on Blake Shelton’s team.

Shelton had three contestants in the finale, and he said, “Dear God, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” as they awaited the results.

“Buddy, this has been a hell of a run for you,” Shelton said to Rigdon. “No matter what happens, you guys both are incredible. I couldn’t be happier.”

Third and fourth place went to Dexter Roberts and Andrew Sevener, respectively.