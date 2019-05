× Raging Rivers WaterPark postpones opening due to flood concerns

GRAFTON, Ill. – The Mississippi River is expected to crest at 31 feet in Grafton, Illinois this weekend, well above flood stage.

As a result, Raging Rivers WaterPark is postponing its Memorial Day Weekend opening until next week.

Raging Rivers will launch its 30th season of business on Saturday, June 1. The season ends on Labor Day.