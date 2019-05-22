NWS confirms tornado touch down near Labadie, MO

ST. LOUIS, MO – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Franklin and St. Charles Counties Tuesday. It was estimated to have top winds of 100mph and a maximum width of 250 yards.

The tornado developed about one mile west of Labadie, MO, causing some tree damage, and moved north-northeast across the Missouri River in St. Charles County.  The tornado was on the ground for about 12 minutes and traveled about 6 miles.

Several areas of tree damage were discovered in Augusta during the storm survey. The NWS service also noted that there was structural damage to a few homes and roof damage to barns and outbuildings.

 

