New owners of Tower Tee mapping out future of golf complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Like Lazarus, the links at Tower Tee will return to life.

Last summer, the longtime south St. Louis County landmark closed after 55 years in business.

In February 2019, McBride Homes and J.H. Berra Construction Co. closed on the 28-acre property with the intention of building single-family homes. But public opposition led to an opportunity for two golfing buddies to form a business plan and bring the recreational facility back to life.

New co-owner Steve Walkenbach is a former Affton native with fond memories of visiting the driving range as a child with his father. He and his business partner, Mike Shamia, have contracted with golf course architect Art Schaupeter to brainstorm ideas for the soon to be remodeled property.

“A lot of enthusiasm for the project and there we go again. People are really excited,” Schaupeter said. “We’re starting off from a place of goodwill here.”

Walkenbach praised McBride Homes for listening to the community and selling to him and Shamia.

“…They’re St. Louis through and through as well. It’s their business to build homes. Great spot to build homes. We can’t hold a grudge against McBride... They’ve been so gracious and stepped aside and been very cooperative,” he said.

For his part, Shamia has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“It’s good to know they’re as excited as we are at Tower Tee coming back and I just hope they come to see us when we open back up,” he said.

The new Tower Tee is expected to get back in the swing of things in fall 2020.