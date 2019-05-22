Man dies after shooting on MetroLink train in St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAGEDALE, Mo. — A man has died as the result of a shooting on a MetroLink train in north St. Louis County. Police started investigating the shooting just before noon on Wednesday. They found that a man had collapsed after a gunshot wound on a MetroLink platform in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road. They took him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police are calling the shooting a homicide.

An investigation conducted by the St. Louis County Police Department revealed that two men got into an argument this morning on the red line heading eastbound. The shooting started when the train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road Station to pick up passengers. FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins says that the shooter fired at least three times at the victim. He ran from the shooting scene. The victim was able to get off of the train before collapsing on the platform.

MetroLink service will be disrupted during the investigation. At this time, MetroLink trains are not operating between the UMSL South and Wellston MetroLink Stations. MetroLink Stations Shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between the UMSL South, Rock Road and Wellston Stations. Passengers traveling through area may experience delays of up to 60 minutes.

Police are currently looking for the shooter. If you have any information contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).