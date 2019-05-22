ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Laila is battling a rare immune disease. She is also a huge Blues fan. Her team's journey is helping her with her medical battle. This is what she had to say after her team got into the Stanley Cup Finals.
Laila will melt your heart with her reaction to the Blues big win
Laila’s battle inspires the Blues
