Keanu Reeves voices new character in ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer

We’re just one month away from “Toy Story 4” and Pixar has dropped a new trailer with yet another new character.

Meet Duke Caboom, a stunt toy voiced by actor Keanu Reeves and he’s got the moves.

The film centers around Caboom and another new toy, a spork named Forky, voiced by Tony Hale from “Veep.” Forky is not sure if he’s a fork or a spoon and is going through a bit of a crisis because he’s not ready to join this loveable toy gang.

“I am not a toy,” he screams. “I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili, and then the trash!”

The film follows Woody’s (Tom Hanks) quest to find Forky after he escapes. All your favorite characters are back: Buzz Lightyear, Rex, Slinky Dog, Hamm the Piggy Bank, Bo Peep, and Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.

“The world of ‘Toy Story’ is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” director Josh Cooley told Entertainment Weekly in November. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

The film is set to open in theaters June 21.