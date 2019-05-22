SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A giant Abraham Lincoln statue is now standing tall at the entrance to his presidential library in Springfield, Illinois. Fox 2's Patrick Clark shows us Mr. Lincoln's return home.
Giant Abraham Lincoln statue installed outside his presidential library
