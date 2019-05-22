Fresh flowers in your home can reduce levels of pain and stress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bring a little bit of the outdoors inside.

According to a new study, fresh flowers in your home can reduce pain and stress levels.

Researchers wanted to see if plants have therapeutic effects on surgical patients and the results shocked them.

Scientists found that patients exposed to flowers had lower blood pressure and heart rate, lower ratings of pain, anxiety, and fatigue, and more positive feelings compared to patients without foliage.

A separate study found people exposed to flowers indoors felt more relaxed and stress-free.