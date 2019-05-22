Civic pride in abundance as Blues advance to Stanley Cup Final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – If people seem to have a little extra glow or pep in their step after watching the St. Louis Blues clinch the team’s first trip to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49 years, there’s something to that.

You know that feeling when you go to any kind of game, something good happens for your team, and suddenly the strangers around you become friends and you're high-fiving?

According to psychologists, there is a psychological reason for it. It extends way beyond the sports arena.

When the Blues beat the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night, it was a moment that needed no words. There was just a “feeling.”

Psychologists will tell you feelings are what makes us people. People like to feel good.

Those good feelings come now when you see Blue Notes painted in the streets and flying from the neighbor’s house.

Psychologists said people crave that sense of community, belonging, and success. We’d much rather look past what divides us and focus on what unites us.

So people at “The Jacks” bar in Philadelphia where Blues players discovered their now super-popular victory song, “Gloria,” suddenly love St. Louis and its hockey team. Our sports traditions seem pretty cool.

Even a Blackhawks fan, who would not tell us her name, was caught in the act – shopping at the Blues team store at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

People with a St. Louis connections are bragging about it coast-to-coast – from actor Jon Hamm to former St. Louis Rams players Isaac Bruce and Chris Long.

“You get a real sense of everybody coming together and a sense of home and a sense of St. Louis pride. It’s sweeping across the country,” said St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed. “People who have even loose ties to St. Louis now are claiming St. Louis, that’s a great thing. It’s going to help our tourism industry…our business community and everything.”

Studies have shown a run to the Stanley Cup Final could pump up to $300 million dollars into St. Louis, he said.

But there’s a bigger impact you can’t put a price on.

“It’s a central point everybody can rally around, put aside their differences, come together as one St. Louis, and bleed blue,” Reed said.

Just think if the Blues win the Cup for the first time in team history…