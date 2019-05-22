Brooklyn street will be renamed for the Notorious B.I.G.

Tuesday would have been the 47th birthday of the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and his foundation used the occasion to announce that a street in Brooklyn will be renamed for him, according to Billboard.

The Notorious B.I.G. — also known as Biggie Smalls and born Christopher Wallace — was 24 years old when he was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997.

Brooklyn is, of course, where he “went from a common thief to up close and personal with Robin Leach,” as he rapped in his song, “Juicy.”

The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation announced that the stretch of St. James Place between Gates Avenue and Fulton Street will be renamed Christopher Wallace Way during a ceremony on June 10.

The block is where the rapper grew up and the initiative to change the name was approved by the Brooklyn Community Board 2 in November.

“Honoring Biggie symbolizes more than just one man,” LeRoy McCarthy, who spearheaded the initiative, told Rolling Stone at the time. “It symbolizes a culture. It symbolizes a borough. It symbolizes a people, and hip-hop is worldwide.”

So if you don’t know, now you know.