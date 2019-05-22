× Alton school teacher charged in decades-old sex case

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an Alton middle school teacher Wednesday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a high school student 20 years prior.

According to Officer Emily Hejna, a spokeswoman for the Alton Police Department, the victim reached out to a trusted former high school teacher in the fall of 2018 to discuss having an inappropriate relationship with an adult from 1998 to 2000. That teacher then contacted the school district, who then reached out to Alton police.

Following a months-long investigation, detectives arrested William Ingersoll at his home Wednesday morning.

Ingersoll was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. His bond was set at $250,000. A family member posted $25,000 a cash deposit and Ingersoll was released later in the day.

Hejna said police have not received any information to suggest any other students were targeted. However, if any other victim exists, they are encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department.