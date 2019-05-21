Webster Groves family grateful large tree didn’t topple onto their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – As a confirmed tornado touched down in St. Charles County, strong winds whipped through Webster Groves. Those winds reached up to 60 miles-per-hour, knocking down old trees in the city.

At one home, a large tree snapped crashing through the roof of a garage and ended up against the home. Homeowner Mike Cortopassi said he and wife were watching Fox 2 News and heard the winds howling. They looked out the front door and it was sunny but the yard was dark after from the back windows.

They took refuge in their basement. Once down there, they heard the limb fall and make a loud crashing noise when it hit.

When the rain died down, they came out and saw the damage.

They're grateful because it could've been worse.

"I was going to put the car in the garage because the hail was coming, ping pong-sized hail, and I'm so happy because you can't get the garage open now. If you look in, there's a big old hole in it and a branch sticking down. It would've gone right into the vehicle," Cortopassi said.