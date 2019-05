Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. — Police in north St. Louis County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect after two women were stabbed early this morning. The attack happened around 1:00am on Latrobe Court in Breckenridge Hills. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. No word on the identity of the attacker, or a motive.

Call St. Louis County Police if you have any information: (636) 529-8210.