Severe line of storms expected in St. Louis this evening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Overnight storms produced plenty of rain, lightning, and some wind. For the most part, they have not been severe. There will be lingering rain through the morning rush hour with rain slowly tapering off through 9:00am.

Cloudy skies hold on through early this afternoon before giving way to partly cloudy skies late this afternoon and that is when temperatures will finally start to warm-up. We are in the 50s this morning and will reach temperatures in the mid-70s by 5:00pm.

A severe line of storms is likely to march across the region this evening.

Primetime for storms across the viewing area is 4pm to 12am.

Primetime for storms in Metropolitan St. Louis is 6pm to 9pm.

Severe weather expected:

High winds

Large Hail

A few tornadoes

Stormy weather moves out by midnight with partly sunny and very warm weather on tap for Wednesday.