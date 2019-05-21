Pro-choice demonstrators take to downtown St. Louis on national day of protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – More restrictions on abortions across the United States and people are demonstrating from coast-to-coast.

Activists hit the streets Tuesday to protest abortion bans across the country as part of a nationwide movement called 'Stop the Bans' day of action.

Thousands of pro-choice protesters attended a rally in St. Louis.

Last week, the Missouri House approved a bill that cleared the Missouri Senate and it's on the desk of Governor Mike Parson, who has already said he will sign the bill. There are various organizations voicing their opposition to the bill.

State lawmakers passed their version of a ‘heartbeat bill’ Friday.

“I voted against the bill and spoke against it the fact of the matter is if we want lower the number of abortions in this country we can make sure women have access to sex education, birth control, and health care,” said State Representative Cora Faith Walker.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood are among the groups who called for a protest at state houses and courthouses around the country. Women across Alabama took to the streets on Sunday after their state banned all abortions except when the mother's life is at risk.

The Missouri demonstration came days after state lawmakers passed a bill banning abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy. The bill passed along party lines. The proposed law would not permit abortions even in cases of rape or incest.

“Thanks to the leaders in the House and the Senate, we have the opportunity to be one of the strongest pro-life states in the country,” Gov. Parson said.

Archbishop Robert Carlson sent out a statement reading, “We all have a responsibility to do what we can so that in this nation, in our families, in our archdiocese, we choose life unconditionally. What we are now witnessing here in Missouri are lawmakers exercising that responsibility, and we commend them for working to protect the innocent and vulnerable.”

The bill is even getting attention from national pro-life lawmakers who say that they believe these bills are going too far and expect legal challenges down the road.