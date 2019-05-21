Jon Hamm talks about the exciting Blues playoff run and staying in St. Louis during interview

Posted 11:33 am, May 21, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES, Ca. — Actor Jon Hamm is from St. Louis and he appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show Monday night.   No Imo’s Pizza this time. Instead, they talked about the Blues.

Hamm was in St. Louis for the Blues’ double-overtime win against the Stars.  He took his best friend from St. Louis and high school teacher to that game.  He says, unfortunately, he’ll be in London next week promoting his new show, but he’ll be watching.

Interesting tidbit from this interview: When Hamm comes to St. Louis he says he stays at his friend’s homes, not hotels.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.