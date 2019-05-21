Hazelwood police investigating disappearance of 2 adults

HAZELWOOD, MO – The Hazelwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of two adults. John Reinhardt and Caitlin Frangel were last seen Monday, May 13th at the Mobile station located at 6025 Howdershell Road. They were seen around 11 pm in a 2008 gray Chevrolet Impala with temporary license plate number #045R1U.

John Reinhardt is 20-years-old, he is 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes. Caitlin Frangel is 19-year-old is 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, she has brown hair and eyes.

The police have been investigating the disappearance since last week when family members reported the couple missing.

“It’s a mother worst nightmare. I just want her voice and her face that’s all I care about, that’s all I want,” said Diane Beers, Caitlin Frangel’s mother.

Diane Beers Gallop and Diane Reinhardt along with loved ones have been plastering fliers in the area where their two children are missing.

“It’s almost like they have jumped through a black hole or fell off the earth,” said Diane Reinhardt, John Reinhardt’s mother.

Both families are concerned about the welfare of the couple.

“I have never experienced anything like this before it’s like being hit in the chest with a hammer and as soon as you cut your breath you are hit in the chest with a hammer again,” said Mark Menendez, John Reinhardt’s father.

The families say both John Mark and Caitlin are responsible people and would never just disappear or randomly cut off contact.

The young couples’ families say they are hoping someone recognizes them or the car and helps locate them safely.

“We just want them here I don’t care what you have done I don’t care who you are just let me have my baby back please,” said Beers.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Reinhardt and Frangel, please call 911, the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-526-6178 or the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.