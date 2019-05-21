× Cardinals postpone tonight’s game against the Royals for expected severe weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The I-70 series game at Busch Stadium between the Cardinals and the Royals has been postponed because of severe weather in the forecast. Tonight’s 7:15pm game will be moved to Wednesday at 6:45pm. It will be part of a doubleheader.

The Cardinals say that fans with tickets can use their tickets for tonight’s game to get into the Wednesday evening game. The first game tomorrow will start as scheduled at 12:15 p.m., with gates opening at 10:45 a.m. Gates will open at 5:15 p.m. for the 6:45 p.m. make-up game.

The St. Louis Blues are also playing a playoff game against the San Jose Sharks tonight. They are leading the series 3-2 and the winner could play for the Stanley Cup against the Boston Bruins. Game 6 starts at 7:00pm.

A severe line of thunderstorms is expected to march across the region this evening. Wind gusts of 50-70 mph, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible. Primetime for this line of severe weather in metropolitan St. Louis is 6pm to 9pm.

