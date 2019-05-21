Ballpark Village erupts with jubilant Blues Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues fans celebrated the biggest hockey victory many of them have ever seen from their team on Tuesday night.

Fans stood and cheered as they watched the game on the giant monitors in the giant space at Ballpark Village as the St. Louis Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks a few blocks away at the Enterprise Center.

Some said they’re too young to remember the last time their team made it the Stanley Cup Final. The Blues have not been the Western Conference Champion since 1970.

Now St Louis fans are ready for their Blues to take on the Boston Bruins and hoping there will be a celebration in St. Louis the likes of which the city has never seen.