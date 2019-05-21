× Alton amphitheater vandalism prompts reward offer

ALTON, IL – The Alton Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals that have caused $6,000 of damage to the Alton Amphitheater. Over a two-week period (starting May 9th), vandals have broken 58 lighting fixtures and stolen light bulbs.

“It’s very disappointing to me that at a time when resources are already being stretched thin we now have to divert workers from their tasks related to flood repairs and city beautification. Instead of those vital projects, my staff is now working to restore fixtures that are only broken because of foolish acts of vandalism,” said Robert Barnhart, Alton Public Works Director.

To combat the vandalism, the city has immediately put into effect that any person found in a city park after hours without approval will be arrested.

If you have any information related to the vandalism at the amphitheater, you are requested to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505. You can also submit tips to Facebook and Twitter.