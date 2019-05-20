× UV T-shirt for dogs to keep your pet safe in the sun

ST. LOUIS- You can now keep your pooch protected from the sun’s harmful rays.

Target retail chain is selling special clothes to protect your pet’s skin this summer.

The puppy shirts are made from ultraviolet protection fabric and deflect those dangerous UV Rays.

The “UV Dog T-Shirt” comes in every size from extra-small to extra-large so breeds from Chihuahuas to Great Danes can stay safe in the sun.

You can find the product online or in stores for ten dollars.