US Coast Guard kicks off National Safe Boating Week

BALLWIN, Mo. - National Safe Boating Week is from May 18 to May 24.  Castlewood State Park boating officials are reminding you to double check your boats before you head out on the water.

In 2017, the U.S. Coast Guard reported 658 deaths in the U.S. from boating incidents, with 75 percent of those deaths caused by drowning. Of those deaths, 85 percent are reported as not wearing their life jackets.

More safe boating tips and educational resources can be found at https://www.safeboatingcampaign.com.

