× Former Affton native buys Tower Tee, pledges to reopen golf complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Tower Tee, a long-time recreational staple of south St. Louis County, will receive a new lease on life.

In February 2019, home builders McBride Homes and J.H. Berra Construction Co. closed on the 28-acre property with the intention of building single-family homes and row houses, as well as park space.

However, residents’ concerns over an increase in traffic, potential overcrowding in schools, and drainage problems led the developers to consider selling the land someone else.

Affton native Steve Walkenbach and business partner Mike Shamia reached an agreement with McBride to purchase the property with the goal of opening an all-new Tower Tee.

Walkenbach, who now lives in Arizona with his wife and their two children, said his heart remains in the St. Louis area. He has fond memories of going with to Tower Tee with his father and spending time in the batting cages.

The hope is to begin restoration on Tower Tee soon, with a goal of reopening in fall 2020. Both Walkenbach and Shamia will oversee the restoration and redevelopment of the property together. Once Tower Tee reopens, Shamia will assume day-to-day control of the complex.

The original Tower Tee closed in July 2018 after 55 years in business. Pieces of the beloved golf course were auctioned off shortly after.