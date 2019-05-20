Severe weather may sweep in to St. Louis during Blues playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We start the week with very pleasant almost cool temperatures in the 50's Monday morning. There will be plenty of sunshine today and slightly below normal temperatures reaching to near 70 degrees this afternoon. A very active 24-hour period will begin late tonight with developing showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Severe weather is not expected tonight. Overnight lows will dip back into the 50s.

Much of Tuesday will be dry and mostly cloudy with temperatures slowly warming through the 60s. By very late afternoon a temperature jump is expected into the mid-70s ahead of a line of strong to severe storms which will approach from the west. This line will sweep across the region during the evening hours (6pm to midnight…or right in the middle of the Blues’ game!). These storms may be quite strong with high winds, hail and a tornado threat.

The St. Louis Blues lead an NHL playoff series with the San Jose Sharks 3-2. They play for a chance to go into the final round for the Stanley Cup at the Enterprise Center Tuesday night. The St. Louis Cardinals will also be hosting an I-70 series game with the Kanas City Royals at Busch Stadium Tuesday night.

Get breaking news alerts and see live video on your device. Download FOX 2’s news app for your phone or tablet: Android – Apple.

See the current weather radar here.