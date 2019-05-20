× MoDOT to close I-44 between I-270 and Geyer Road next weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the closure of all lanes of Interstate 44 between I-270 and Geyer Road in order to remove Watson Bridge this weekend.

According to MoDOT, both east and westbound lanes of I-44 will be closed from 7p.m. on May 31 until 8p.m. on June 3. The westbound Route 366 bridge will also close beginning at 7p.m. on Friday, May 31.

During the closure, eastbound I-44 drivers wanting to continue east on I-44 can take Watson Road, turn onto Lindbergh, and take Lindbergh back to eastbound I-44. Drivers going westbound on I-44 wanting to continue west on I-44 will need to take the I-270 exit and use the westbound Watson ramp (after the bridge) to continue on westbound I-44 during the closure.

All Interstate 44 lanes will reopen on Monday, June 3 by 5 a.m.

Crews will continue to work on the Watson Road bridge after June 3 so the bridge will remain closed for five months. While the bridge is closed, MoDOT encourages drivers to use Lindbergh to access westbound I-44 and northbound and southbound I-270.