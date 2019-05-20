Florissant man killed in I-270 shooting

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for a suspected gunman after a Florissant man was shot dead while driving on Interstate 270.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Larry Lewis.

Police said Lewis was shot multiple times just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis’ neighbors would like to know why he was shot and have called the killing senseless.

“You just don’t know, because he was on the highway and he got shot,” said Averyon Greene. “He was more than likely minding his own business and it's just so sad.”

Authorities have more questions than answers at this point.

The victim's neighbors and family are hoping the person responsible for the murder is captured and brought to justice. A vigil will be held Monday night at 7 p.m. where the fatal shooting happened.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the killing to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

